Beyoncé enlists DJ Lag for Lion King: The Gift track ‘My Power’

He appears alongside Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Wizkid, Burna Boy and more.

Gqom pioneer DJ Lag has co-produced a track on Beyoncé’s new Lion King soundtrack.

The album, Lion King: The Gift features a number of new Beyoncé songs, as well as appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Wizkid, Burna Boy and more. The track in question, ‘My Power’, features Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade and Moonchild Sanelly.

Finally I can announce that I co-produced "My Power", track 12 on The Lion King: The Gift. To share this space with @Beyonce ,@Moonsanelly , @thierrawhack and @yemialadee is an honour.I am grateful for this great opportunity and can't wait for everyone to hear it on Friday! pic.twitter.com/tNyZoExq6T — DJ LAG (@RealDJLag) July 17, 2019

Beyoncé explained in an interview with ABC that: “This soundtrack is a love-letter to Africa, and I wanted to make sure that we found the best talent from Africa”.

“It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

Lion King: The Gift is out tomorrow (July 19). Check out the cover art, tracklist and a trailer for the Lion King reboot, below.

Tracklist:

01. Beyoncé – ‘Bigger’

02. Beyoncé – ‘Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)’

03. Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi – ‘Don’t Jealous Me’

04. Burna Boy – ‘Ja Ara E’

05. Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Nile’

06. Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino – ‘Mood 4 Eva’

07. Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé – ‘Water’

08. Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé – ‘Brown Skin Girl’

09. Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi – ‘Keys to the Kingdom’

10. Beyoncé – ‘Otherside’

11. Beyoncé / Shatta Wale – ‘Already’

12. Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly – ‘My Power’

13. 070 Shake / Jessie Reyez – ‘Scar’

14. Beyoncé – ‘Spirit’

