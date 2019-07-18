Perila crafts an erotic take on ambient and ASMR with Irer Dent

A sensual concoction of spoken word poetry, ASMR erotica and tumescent ambient environments.

Perila, aka Russian-born, Berlin-based artist Alexandra Zakharenko crafts arresting sonic erotica on her debut album, Irer Dent.

Setting breathy readings of an erotic novel and a collection of poems against sensual synth backgrounds and amorous field recordings, Perila recasts ambient music as a space for desire and sexuality.

The album is the latest release from the Manchester-based label Sferic, home to Echium, Jake Muir and Space Afrika.

Irer Dent is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Natʼs Poems (with Nat Marcus)’
02. ‘Mouth Full Of Tahini’
03. ‘Sweat (with Inger Wold Lund)’
04. ‘XY Object Of Desire’
05. ‘Message From Another Table’
06. ‘Wet (Digital Bonus)’

