Pontiac Streator & Ulla Straus return to West Mineral Ltd. with 11 Items

Next up on Huerco S.’s West Mineral Ltd. is the debut album from experimental duo Pontiac Streator & Ulla Straus. 11 Items is a follow up to the duo’s Chat EP, which was released by the label last year, and is described as featuring “some of their most hauntingly beautiful music to date.”

Earlier this year the ambient-leaning label released the debut project from Puerto Rican artist Mister Water Wet, Bought The Farm.

11 Items is out now and is available via Boomkat. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Item 1’

02. ‘Item 2’

03. ‘Item 3’

04. ‘Item 4’

05. ‘Item 5’

06. ‘Item 6’

07. ‘Item 7’

08. ‘Item 8’

09. ‘Item 9’

10. ‘Item 10’

11. ‘Item 11’

