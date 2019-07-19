MoMa Ready explores classic house on new album The NYC Dance Project

Featuring “wild edits and some big tunes to party to until the end of time”.

Brooklyn-based one to watch MoMa Ready has self-released a euphoric nine-track house album, The NYC Dance Project.

According to the producer, the album was recorded between 2016 and 2019, and features “some wild edits and some big tunes to party to until the end of time”.

“Yoo so this is a project for my supporters, house music is my blood and i feel like i haven’t paid full homage to that in a while, so in an effort to show gratitude, i present The NYC Dance Project,” he says. “This One Is for my Dj’s! and For my Heads! that stay at the function until the last song.”

MoMa Ready, who runs the Haus of Altr label, is a regular fixture in NYC where he regularly plays alongside AceMo (whose All My Life is one of our best albums of the year so far). Earlier this month, MoMa Ready and AceMo teamed up for a collaborative EP as AceMoMa.

The NYC Dance Project is available digitally from Bandcamp now.

