Objekt’s ‘Theme From Q’ ‘inspiration’ gets long awaited vinyl release

Relive the glory days of Basement Q with this unreleased anthem.

Back in 2017, Objekt released the Ibiza-baiting ‘Theme From Q’, a “reinterpretation” of an unreleased track from the mysterious DJ Bogdan, the owner of the now-closed Berlin club Basement Q.

The club was apparently a favorite of both Objekt and fellow Berlin resident Call Super, although accounts of the Schöneberg venue, which supposedly closed in 2012, come solely from the two collaborators. Nevertheless, ‘Love Inna Basement (Morning Dub)’ is finally coming to vinyl this week.

<a href="http://djbogdan.bandcamp.com/album/love-inna-basement">Love Inna Basement by DJ Bogdan</a>

The track is accompanied with a rave-ready alternate version of the track, titled ‘Love Inna Basement (Midnite XTC), which Call Super calls “the track I’ve taken the most garys to in my entire life”.

The white-label 12″ is out this Wednesday (July 24) and is available via Redeye. Head over to DJ Bogdan’s newly launched Bandcamp to stream and download both tracks.

