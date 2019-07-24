Happa joins forces with Shame for his “first song”, ‘Only Darkness’

Featuring fire and brimstone vocals from post-punk vocalist Charlie Steen.

Following the release of the euphoric ‘Only Light’ earlier this month, Happa returns with its shadowy counterpart. ‘Only Darkness’ is described by the producer as his “first song” and features fire and brimstone vocals from Charlie Steen of post-punk troublemakers Shame.

The two tracks mark the first of a trio of releases scheduled for release over the coming months.

Both ‘Only Light’ and ‘Only Darkness’ are out now on Fnord Communications, check out a video for the former track below.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2019