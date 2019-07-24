Jlin composes soundtrack for new video game, Songs Of The Lost

By , Jul 24 2019
Songs Of The Lost

Image by: Paloma Dawkins

Commissioned for this year’s edition of the Manchester International Festival.

Jlin has composed 10 tracks for the soundtrack of a new video game. Songs Of The Lost is “a magic-realist game odyssey through a surreal and absurd digital landscape” and was created by Paloma Dawkins for the 2019 edition of the Manchester International Festival.

According to a press release, the game charts a journey to “Apocabliss, the last safe haven” and sees the player traversing borders, roaming hidden highways, exploring secret forests and meeting enigmatic strangers, all to the pulsating sounds of Jlin.

 

Songs Of The Lost, which is free to download now, marks the second time a video game has been commissioned for the MIF. Jlin’s soundtrack follows her score for choreographer Wayne McGregor’s Autobiography, which was released last year.

Read next: The 10 best video game soundtracks of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Rewire 2019 rewrote the blueprint for a festival performance

May 11 2019

Rewire 2019 rewrote the blueprint for a festival performance
Holly Herndon and Jlin collaborate with an AI baby on new track ‘Godmother’

Dec 4 2018

Holly Herndon and Jlin collaborate with AI baby on new track...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp