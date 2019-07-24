Jlin composes soundtrack for new video game, Songs Of The Lost

Commissioned for this year’s edition of the Manchester International Festival.

Jlin has composed 10 tracks for the soundtrack of a new video game. Songs Of The Lost is “a magic-realist game odyssey through a surreal and absurd digital landscape” and was created by Paloma Dawkins for the 2019 edition of the Manchester International Festival.

According to a press release, the game charts a journey to “Apocabliss, the last safe haven” and sees the player traversing borders, roaming hidden highways, exploring secret forests and meeting enigmatic strangers, all to the pulsating sounds of Jlin.

Songs Of The Lost, which is free to download now, marks the second time a video game has been commissioned for the MIF. Jlin’s soundtrack follows her score for choreographer Wayne McGregor’s Autobiography, which was released last year.

