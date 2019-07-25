A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden

He will remain in custody until the trial.

A$AP Rocky has been charged by a Swedish prosecutor over a fight in Stockholm that took place last month, reports the Associated Press.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement that he filed charges against the Harlem rapper, who is “suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation.”

Referring to videos published online that seem to capture the altercation, he also stated that: “It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements.”

The rapper has missed a slew of festival performances while he has been jailed in Sweden, including London’s Wireless Festival. He will remain in custody until the trial, the date of which will be determined next week.

If convicted, the rapper could face up to six years in prison.