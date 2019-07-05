A$AP Rocky to miss Wireless festival while in custody in Sweden

Swedish authorities will detain Rocky for two weeks on suspicion of assault.

BBC News reports that A$AP Rocky has missed his headline slot at Open’er Festival in Poland and is set to miss performances at Wireless festival in London and Longitude festival in Ireland, following his arrest in Sweden earlier this week.

Footage posted to the rapper’s Instagram shows a man assaulting his bodyguard with a pair of headphones. Another video published online shows Rocky throwing the same man to the floor and punching him on the ground.

The rapper was arrested by Swedish authorities on suspicion of aggravated assault after his appearance at Smash festival in Stockholm.

Though the charge has been reduced from aggravated assault to assault, the Swedish Prosecution Authority has decided to detain Rocky for a further two weeks following a detention hearing.

If convicted, the rapper could face up to six years in prison.

Read next: The Rap Round-up – June 2019