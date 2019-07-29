Dekmantel and streetwear label Patta announce 2019 collaboration

By , Jul 29 2019
Patta

Photograph by: Press

The collection includes a long sleeve, a hoodie, a football jersey, a safari cap and a waist bag.

Dekmantel and streetwear label Patta are partnering up once again for their annual capsule collection.

This year the Amsterdam imprints have cooked up a selection of festival attire, including a long sleeve, a hoodie, a football jersey, a safari cap and a waist bag.

As is customary for the annual collaboration, Dekmantel will also be releasing new music to accompany the collection. This year that will take the form of an edit compilation featuring Palms Trax, Bufiman, Jex Opolis, Loud-E, Raphaël Top-Secret and Abel, presented on red and blue marbled vinyl. The vinyl release will be an exclusive gift with the first 100 hoodies or football jerseys sold.

The new collection will be exclusively available in store at the Red Light Radio Shop in Amsterdam on Tuesday, July 30 and at Dekmantel Festival on August 2, 3 and 4. All items will be available worldwide from Wednesday, July 31 via the Dekmantel and Patta websites at 12:00 CEST.

