Talk Talk to celebrate the life of Mark Hollis with tribute concert

By , Jul 29 2019
Talk Talk

Photography: Paul Bergen/Getty Images

Original members of the band will perform songs from The Party’s Over, It’s My Life, The Colour of Spring, Spirit of Eden and Laughing Stock.

London’s Southbank Centre and Eat Your Own Ears will honor the life of Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis with a tribute concert at the Royal Festival Hall.

Featuring special guests and original members of the band, the performance will feature songs from the entire Talk Talk catalogue, including early records such as The Party’s Over, It’s My Life, The Colour of Spring as well as their later masterpieces Spirit Of Eden and Laughing Stock.

A Celebration of Talk Talk and Mark Hollis will take place on November 26 with tickets starting at £25. For more information, head over to the Southbank Centre’s website.

Watch next: Tourist chops up his favorite Talk Talk track for his Against The Clock session

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Actress reimagines Karlheinz Stockhausen’s opera Welt-Parlament

Apr 30 2019

Actress reimagines Karlheinz Stockhausen's opera Welt-Parlament
Slowdive, Xiu Xiu and more pay tribute to Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis

Feb 26 2019

Slowdive, Xiu Xiu and more pay tribute to Talk Talk's Mark Hollis

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp