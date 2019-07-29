Talk Talk to celebrate the life of Mark Hollis with tribute concert

Original members of the band will perform songs from The Party’s Over, It’s My Life, The Colour of Spring, Spirit of Eden and Laughing Stock.

London’s Southbank Centre and Eat Your Own Ears will honor the life of Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis with a tribute concert at the Royal Festival Hall.

Featuring special guests and original members of the band, the performance will feature songs from the entire Talk Talk catalogue, including early records such as The Party’s Over, It’s My Life, The Colour of Spring as well as their later masterpieces Spirit Of Eden and Laughing Stock.

A Celebration of Talk Talk and Mark Hollis will take place on November 26 with tickets starting at £25. For more information, head over to the Southbank Centre’s website.

