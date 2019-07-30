Channel Tres shares new track ‘Black Moses’ featuring JPEGMAFIA

Ahead of his upcoming EP.

Compton-born producer Channel Tres shares new single ‘Black Moses’ featuring Baltimore rapper (and Tres’ former tour mate) JPEGMAFIA. The collaboration is the title track of Tres’ upcoming EP, Black Moses, out August 16 on Godmode. The track is a tribute to American soul artist Isaac Hayes and you can listen to it below.

Last month, Channel Tres shared the video for his previous single, ‘Sexy Black Timberlake’, in which he addressed sexual objectification.

Coinciding with the EP release, Channel Tres is gearing up for a series of live shows starting next month at MoMA PS1 Warm Up in New York. Later this fall, he’ll also open for Toro y Moi on his North American tour.

Tour Dates:

Aug 10 – Long Island City, NY @ MoMA PS1 Warm Up

Aug 16 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands

Aug 17 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

Aug 18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Dockville

Aug 25 – Nashville, TN @ Deep Tropics

Sep 01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America

Sep 07 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Sep 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Sep 26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Oct 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Oct 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Nov 01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Nov 02 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

Nov 03 – Toronto, CA @ The Danforth Music Hall

Nov 05 – Montréal, CA @ Théâtre Corona

Nov 06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Nov 08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Nov 09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

