Channel Tres shares new track ‘Black Moses’ featuring JPEGMAFIA

Ahead of his upcoming EP.
Compton-born producer Channel Tres shares new single ‘Black Moses’ featuring Baltimore rapper (and Tres’ former tour mate) JPEGMAFIA. The collaboration is the title track of Tres’ upcoming EP, Black Moses, out August 16 on Godmode. The track is a tribute to American soul artist Isaac Hayes and you can listen to it below.
Last month, Channel Tres shared the video for his previous single, ‘Sexy Black Timberlake’, in which he addressed sexual objectification.
Coinciding with the EP release, Channel Tres is gearing up for a series of live shows starting next month at MoMA PS1 Warm Up in New York. Later this fall, he’ll also open for Toro y Moi on his North American tour.
Tour Dates:
Aug 10 – Long Island City, NY @ MoMA PS1 Warm Up
Aug 16 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands
Aug 17 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
Aug 18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Dockville
Aug 25 – Nashville, TN @ Deep Tropics
Sep 01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America
Sep 07 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
Sep 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Sep 26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Oct 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Oct 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Nov 01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Nov 02 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
Nov 03 – Toronto, CA @ The Danforth Music Hall
Nov 05 – Montréal, CA @ Théâtre Corona
Nov 06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Nov 08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Nov 09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Read next: Channel Tres’ blend of G-Funk and minimal house is the rap risk we’ve been waiting for