SOPHIE shares Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides remix album

Earlier this month SOPHIE revealed that she would be releasing a remixed version of her extraordinary debut album Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, accompanied by a $285 clutch bag (the bag has since sold out).

Today she has shared the album via a two-part, “non stop” YouTube mix, featuring new versions of ‘Ponyboy’, ‘Faceshopping’, ‘Infatuation’, ‘Not Okay’, ‘Pretending’ and ‘Whole New World / Pretend World’, as well as new tracks such as ‘XTC Acid’, ‘Push Emission (wHor3 moans)’, ‘Leeds Heaven And Hell’ and ‘Laser’.

The remix album also features a contribution from US producer Doss, who teams up with SOPHIE for a remix of ‘Whole New World’.

This is the first new music we have heard from SOPHIE since Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides was released last year. Since then, the album has been nominated for a Grammy and gained a place in our favorite albums of 2018.

