The project’s first full-length release since the death of founding member Charlie Cooper.

Josh Eustis will release the first Telefon Tel Aviv album since the death of founding member Charlie Cooper. Dreams Are Not Enough follows their 2009 full-length Immolate Yourself and the 2017 solo track, ‘Something Akin To Lust’.

Speaking about Eustis’s return to Telefon Tel Aviv after the death of his collaborator, Ghostly International explains: “years of reflection and processing gradually seeded in him a desire to revive TTA and venture a fourth full-length, in the spirit of what they started”

Since 2009 Eustis has collaborated with Nine Inch Nails, Apparat, Vatican Shadow, Tropic Of Cancer and more, whilst continuing solo and collaborative work in Sons Of Magdalene and Second Woman.

Dreams Are Not Enough arrives on September 27 via Ghostly International. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I dream of it often:’
02. ‘a younger version of myself,’
03. ‘standing at the bottom of the ocean;’
04. ‘arms aloft,’
05. ‘mouth agape,’
06. ‘eyes glaring,’
07. ‘not seeing,’
08. ‘not breathing,’
09. ‘still as stone in a watery fane.’

