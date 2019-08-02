Second in a new series from Sean Canty and Miles Whittaker.

Demdike Stare have released a new 50-minute cassette recording of a performance at the Church of Saint-Merri in Paris that took place earlier this year.

Rendez-Vous Contemporains de Saint-Merry is the second cassette release Sean Canty and Miles Whittaker have dropped this year, following Berlin 09-03-2019, an hour-long mix inspired by salvaged Letrasets.

According to Boomkat, this run of tape releases will catalogue previously unreleased, site-specific recordings from the duo. Rendez-Vous Contemporains de Saint-Merry is out now, head over to Boomkat to listen to excerpts from the recording.

