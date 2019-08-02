Thom Yorke enlists Equiknoxx for Not The News RMX EP

Mark Pritchard and Clark also step up to the plate to remix the Anima track.

Thom Yorke has enlisted the talents of Mark Pritchard, Clark and Equiknoxx’s Time Cow & Gavsborg to remix his track ‘Not The News’, which appears on his latest album, Anima.

Listen to all three remixes, plus an ‘Extendo’ version of the track, now.

Anima was released back in July via XL Recordings, accompanied by a short film from Paul Thomas Anderson. The album and the short film are out now.

Not The News RMX EP is out now on 12″ vinyl and digital formats. Head over to XL Recordings to grab a copy.

