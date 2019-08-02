Thom Yorke enlists Equiknoxx for Not The News RMX EP

By , Aug 2 2019
Not The News

Photograph by: Greg Williams

Mark Pritchard and Clark also step up to the plate to remix the Anima track.

Thom Yorke has enlisted the talents of Mark Pritchard, Clark and Equiknoxx’s Time Cow & Gavsborg to remix his track ‘Not The News’, which appears on his latest album, Anima. 

Listen to all three remixes, plus an ‘Extendo’ version of the track, now.

Anima was released back in July via XL Recordings, accompanied by a short film from Paul Thomas Anderson. The album and the short film are out now.

Not The News RMX EP is out now on 12″ vinyl and digital formats. Head over to XL Recordings to grab a copy.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Thom Yorke contributes new song to Edward Norton film Motherless Brooklyn

Jul 29 2019

Thom Yorke contributes song to Edward Norton film Motherless...
Thom Yorke announces dystopian new album, ANIMA

Jun 20 2019

Thom Yorke announces dystopian new album, ANIMA

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp