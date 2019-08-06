Nathan Micay returns with EP of dancefloor explorations, Butterfly Arcane

Watch the animated video for the rave-ready ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’ now.

Hot on the heels of his debut album, Blue Spring, Nathan Micay is back with a new EP.

Butterfly Arcane features four futuristic rave anthems, described by the producer as “explorations for the dancefloor with weird-ass melodic structures that stem from the same sound pallet as Blue Spring”.

A version of the EP will come packaged with a second edition of the graphic novel that accompanied Blue Spring, this time with an added forward from music theorist and crypto poster boy Mat Dryhurst.

Butterfly Arcane arrives on September 13 via LuckyMe and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’

02. ‘This’ll Tell The Tale’

03. ‘Did U Know I Cannot Die’

04. ‘The Party We Could Have’

