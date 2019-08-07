Battles return with new album, Juice B Crypts

It features guests Tune-Yards, Shabazz Palaces and Sal Principato.

Battles will return with their fourth album for Warp, Juice B Crypts, in October.

Warp describes the album as “a sensory overload of information” filled with “synthesizer loops, cut-throat drum patterns, and cyclical riffs”.

It’s the first Battles LP since the departure of bassist Dave Konopka earlier this year, and features Ian Williams and drummer John Stanier alongside guests Xenia Rubinos, Tune-Yards, Shabazz Palaces and Liquid Liquid’s Sal Principato, who features on ‘Titanium 2 Step’.

Juice B Crypts is released on October 18 on vinyl, CD and digital formats. It’s also available in a limited edition colored vinyl edition – all can be pre-ordered from the Battles site.

Battles will tour this year in support of the album – check out dates below.

Aug 14 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Aug 16 – Compton Martin, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival

Aug 17 – Taranto, IT @ Cinzella Festival

Oct 23 – Berlin, DE @ SchwuZ

Oct 24 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Oct 25 – London, UK @ EartH (Hackney Arts Centre)

Oct 28 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

Oct 30 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)

Oct 31 – Borgerhout, BE @ TRIX

Nov 1 – Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival 2019

Dec 1 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Dec 2 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

Dec 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Dec 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Dec 7 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Dec 8 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Dec 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Dec 11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

