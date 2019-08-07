Battles return with new album, Juice B Crypts

It features guests Tune-Yards, Shabazz Palaces and Sal Principato.

Battles will return with their fourth album for Warp, Juice B Crypts, in October.

Warp describes the album as “a sensory overload of information” filled with “synthesizer loops, cut-throat drum patterns, and cyclical riffs”.

It’s the first Battles LP since the departure of bassist Dave Konopka earlier this year, and features Ian Williams and drummer John Stanier alongside guests Xenia Rubinos, Tune-Yards, Shabazz Palaces and Liquid Liquid’s Sal Principato, who features on ‘Titanium 2 Step’.

Juice B Crypts is released on October 18 on vinyl, CD and digital formats. It’s also available in a limited edition colored vinyl edition – all can be pre-ordered from the Battles site.

Battles will tour this year in support of the album – check out dates below.

Aug 14 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Aug 16 – Compton Martin, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival
Aug 17 – Taranto, IT @ Cinzella Festival
Oct 23 – Berlin, DE @ SchwuZ
Oct 24 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Oct 25 – London, UK @ EartH (Hackney Arts Centre)
Oct 28 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla
Oct 30 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Oct 31 – Borgerhout, BE @ TRIX
Nov 1 – Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival 2019
Dec 1 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Dec 2 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
Dec 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Dec 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Dec 7 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Dec 8 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Dec 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Dec 11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Listen next: FACT mix 719 – Miho Hatori

