Marie Davidson takes on trance with new single, ‘Chasing The Light’

By , Aug 8 2019
Chasing The Light'

Featured on a new 12″ that also includes a Soulwax remix of ‘Work It’ and Daniel Avery’s take on ‘Laura’.

Marie Davidson has released a new EP featuring a previously unreleased track, ‘Chasing The Light’.

According to the Québecois producer the track was designed specifically for her Working Class Woman tour, and is “a fast and energizing musical journey that is meant to keep you moving from start to finish”. She also calls the track her “final effort regarding Club music” – listen below.

The new EP also features a Soulwax remix of standout track ‘Work It’, as well as Daniel Avery’s take on ‘Laura’. You can buy the release digitally or on 12″ vinyl now.

Read next: Deep Inside – August 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Listen to FACT’s Parklife playlist with Helena Hauff, Marie Davidson and more

May 15 2019

Listen to FACT's Parklife playlist with Helena Hauff and more
Daniel Avery announces Song For Alpha: B-sides & Remixes

Feb 4 2019

Daniel Avery announces Song For Alpha: B-sides & Remixes

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp