Marie Davidson takes on trance with new single, ‘Chasing The Light’

Featured on a new 12″ that also includes a Soulwax remix of ‘Work It’ and Daniel Avery’s take on ‘Laura’.

Marie Davidson has released a new EP featuring a previously unreleased track, ‘Chasing The Light’.

According to the Québecois producer the track was designed specifically for her Working Class Woman tour, and is “a fast and energizing musical journey that is meant to keep you moving from start to finish”. She also calls the track her “final effort regarding Club music” – listen below.

The new EP also features a Soulwax remix of standout track ‘Work It’, as well as Daniel Avery’s take on ‘Laura’. You can buy the release digitally or on 12″ vinyl now.

