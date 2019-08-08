Shadowax returns to трип with debut EP nikolai reptile

Watch the video for ‘Nikolai Reptile’ now.

Following an appearance on трип Recordings’ Don’t Mess With Cupid, ‘Cause Cupid Ain’t Stupid compilation last year, producer Shadowax returns to the Russian techno imprint with her debut EP, nikolai reptile.

Described by трип as “a fun-filled package of effervescent techno and mutant bass jams”, the new EP features four new tracks. Watch the video for ‘Nikolai Reptile’ now.

nikolai reptile arrives on September 2 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Nikolai Reptile’

02. ‘Ochen’

03. ‘What About Me’

04. ‘Mortal Talking’

