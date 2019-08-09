Nick Cave reveals he collaborated with Flatbush Zombies

The track supposedly centered around Cave’s cover of the T. Rex classic ‘Cosmic Dancer’.

Nick Cave has revealed that he worked on what he calls “an extraordinarily wild and fucked-up piece of hip-hop” with the psychedelic rap trio Flatbush Zombies.

While discussing the merits of music merchandise in a recent instalment of his Red Hand Files, Cave revealed his love for the Brooklynites, noting that he owns “a very beautiful Flatbush Zombies T-shirt, bought around the release of their first album.”

“A few years ago the Zombies and I attempted a collaboration and I sent them my version of the T. Rex classic, ‘Cosmic Dancer’”, he explains. “They said they ‘could not relate to it’ but they radically pitch-shifted my voice, sampled it and used it anyway, as the percussive heartbeat to an extraordinarily wild and fucked-up piece of hip-hop that neither of us released.”

At the time of writing the collaboration remains unreleased, but we live in hope. Check out Cave’s beautiful cover of ‘Cosmic Dancer’ below.

