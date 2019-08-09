A 113-track statement of solidarity with Poland’s queer community.

Polish queer arts collective Oramics and Drvg Cvltvre’s New York Haunted imprint have compiled 113 tracks from producers including Air Max ’97, Doc Sleep, Lee Gamble, Loraine James, object blue, Peder Mannerfelt, Rui Ho, Varg, Violet and many, many more for Total Solidarity.

The compilation will raise funds for grassroots LGBTQIA+ organizations in Poland and is a response to growing homophobic sentiments in the country. Last month a pride march in Białystok was interrupted with homophobic violence as queer people were targeted in what Oramics describes as “pogrom-like attacks”.

<a href="http://oramicspl.bandcamp.com/album/total-solidarity-benefit-compilation-for-grassroot-lgbtqia-organizations-in-poland">TOTAL SOLIDARITY – benefit compilation for grassroot LGBTQIA+ organizations in Poland by VA</a>

“In recent years, we have observed an evolving campaign of homophobia run by the right-wing Polish government, spread by the government media and fueled by the Catholic Church”, reads a statement that accompanies the compilation. “The electronic music scene in Poland has recently taken a stand and many initiatives, festivals, collectives and clubs declared their solidarity and support.”

“We want to take it further and do what we do best: share our passion for music and creating spaces where we can all feel free and at home.”

The compilation costs €50 in total at 45 cents per track, with an option to create your own compilation with individual tracks costing €1 each. All proceeds will go to Polish queer organizations Kampania Przeciw Homofobii and Miłość Nie Wyklucza.

Total Solidarity is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Adre’N’Alin – ‘You are the best’

02. Air Max ’97 – ‘Myokymia’

03. Akwizgram – ‘Arsen’

04. Anatol – ‘wrongdoing’

05. Andres Komatsu – ‘Bialystok²’

06. Astma – ‘They will never go back’

07. Atilla the hvn – ‘Chrono’

08. Avbvrn – ‘Inflorescence’

09. Avtomat – ‘Ignorance Ha’

10. Baasch – ‘Sneaker Fairytale’

11. bakblivv – ‘Bio-End Machina’

12. Bartosz Weber – ‘Burdenbourbon’

13. Bleaching Agent – ‘reaching distance’

14. Blood Music – ‘Panasonic Apron’

15. Borusiade – ‘Domino Domina’

16. Calum Gunn – ‘Morioh’

17. Catz ‘n Dogz – ‘Ecke’

18. Chino – ‘SSTM’

19. Ciarra Black – ‘Circular’

20. Dale Cornish – ‘Raise your voice’

21. DJ Loser – ‘from time to time’

22. DJ Nabuchodonozor – ‘ora mixxX’

23. Doc Sleep – ‘Lemon Zest’

24. drmcnt – ‘Geneva Drive’

25. Drvg Cvltvre – ‘Dancing on your fascist grave’

26. Duy Gebord – ‘Neurotic Electronic Part II (feat. OSP Sejny)’

27. Dyktando – ‘3-3-3’

28. dyLAB – ‘Section 28’

29. dzika___r0za – ‘(.) Love pollination than policy isolation (.)’

30. ehh hahah – ‘nocny fadeout’

31. Ekoplekz – ‘Magnetik Pulse’

32. Electric Indigo – ‘4.31 Hz 06:46’

33. Eltron – ‘Iskierka’

34. Evius – ‘Wow just wow’

35. FOQL – ‘Colony Collapse’

36. Forces – ‘For Bialystok’

37. Graham Dunning – ‘Accepted’

38. Guy Birkin – ‘prime-simplekick’

39. Heidi Sabertooth – ‘Maximum Pressure’

40. Heroiny – ‘Untitled’

41. Isabella – ‘seeping through powder’

42. Industry Standard – ‘Industry Standard’

43. ISNT – ‘F20.2’

44. Izuel – ‘We are stronger than you think’

45. Jaxe – ‘Origin’

46. Jacek Sienkiewicz – ‘BTWN 67’

47. Joanna Szumacher – ‘words of’

48. Jolly & Pan Optica – ‘Counting to TEN in the Temporality of a SUBJECT’

49. julek ploski Premium – ‘tłumaczenie kaczora’

50. Jung An Tagen – ‘Instruction for a sound machine’

51. Kai van Dongen – ‘Dancing in The Dark’

52. Kaltès – ‘High Horses’

53. Kaltstam – ‘My name’

54. Kamil Szuszkiewicz – ‘Power Ballad’

55. KRYPT0SUKA – ‘Smutny Flex (prod. SZAMZ)’

56. KXLT – ‘trrrk’

57. Le Chocolat Noir – ‘Act’

58. Lee Gamble – ’89’

59. Lensk – ‘False Neutrality’

60. LFDM – ‘Circular Restraint’

61. Liar – ‘Americana’

62. Loraine James – ‘Gays with me (I’m good)’

63. Lumpex – ‘Trance Anthem’

64. MA’AM – ‘Ciho’

65. Mala Herba – ‘Nie idź’

66. Marek Nalikowski – ‘Upflow’

67. Matt Harris – ‘Version99’

68. Mchy i Porosty – ‘Not many friends’

69. Men of Cloth – ‘My mind is going’

70. Mesak – ‘Short cut street drive’

71. Michał Dębski – ‘Ceramika’

72. Milkbaby – ‘Holy milk’

73. Mirt – ‘Remake the past’

74. Mołr Drammaz – ‘Po dnie’

75. Morah – ‘Your ego not leave you to see’

76. Mrs Dink – ‘My Thru$ting Sexu@lity’

77. MRTN. – ‘Above’

78. nadziej – ‘kz’

79. Nancy Drone – ‘Sworl’

80. Northern Rituals – ‘Blizzard’

81. o ye o no? – ‘wut wut?’

82. Object Blue – ‘Pure ‘

83. Ole Mic Odd – ‘Illegal Power’

84. Olivia – ‘Doggi’

85. Ostrowski – ‘uNt’

86. Peder Mannerfelt – ‘A Drone Against Homophobia’

87. Peter Kirn – ‘Convenire’

88. Photonz – ‘Battle mode’

89. Poly Chain – ‘Peculiar’

90. QEEI (Tatiana Heuman) – ‘Incomodx’

91. Raul E – ‘Ikkunat Auki’

92. Rey Connor – ‘Toilet Flower’

93. rkss – ‘Download contains_ 113 _ 24 bit Wav Loops (128 BPM) + 40 MIDI files’

94. Rodas & Baby Meelo – ‘Court Cases’

95. Rrose – ‘Parasite’

96. RSS BOYS – ‘ANML PRNTS, live’

97. Rui Ho – ‘Buzz Gum’

98. Ryan James Ford – ‘Suffer the joy’

99. Satin de Compostela – ‘when the lover’s bitten, there’s no room for anything else’

100. techno, – ‘nigdy’

101. Souharce – ‘On dit rien’

102. TSVI – ‘Pacific Ambient’

103. TUUUN – ‘1987’

104. Új Bála – ‘I got so many rhymes i dont think I am too sane’

105. Varg²™ – ‘Oh so u in to dark electronic dance music, sounds siq tbh (plz tell me more)’

106. VIELD – ‘Shakajka’

107. Violet – ‘Self-Inspection’

108. Waltteri – ‘Beep-Boop’

109. Warrego Valles – ‘Clench’

110. Wilhelm Bras – ‘Hot Mess’

111. Wojciech Kurek – ‘kkkkk second’

112. Wosto – ‘MF is died’

113. Yör – ‘Hope’

