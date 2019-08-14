Topdown Dialectic preps second volume of gaseous dub techno for Peak Oil

By , Aug 14 2019
Topdown Dialectic Vol. 2

Anonymous bass specialist Topdown Dialectic returns.

After last year’s critically acclaimed Topdown Dialectic, the mysterious Topdown Dialectic has announced another collection of dub techno experiments, Vol. 2.

Due for release again on the Peak Oil imprint, the album is “sourced from the same vault” as its predecessor, so if you love the slippery dubwise electronic smudges of Vladislav Delay, Jan Jelinek, Rhythm & Sound and Deepchord, this new collection should be right on point.

You can stream the unusually jazzy opening track ‘A1’ now, and the album can be pre-ordered now from Bandcamp.

Vol. 2 will be released on September 20 on limited edition vinyl and digital, via Peak Oil.

Tracklist:

01. ‘A1’
02. ‘A2’
03. ‘A3’
04. ‘A4’
05. ‘B1’
06. ‘B2’
07. ‘B3’
08. ‘B4’

Read next: Deep Inside – August 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Symrun debuts on TT with multimedia project Care Work

Aug 14 2019

Symrun debuts on TT with multimedia project Care Work
Sez On The Beat – Against The Clock

Aug 14 2019

Sez On The Beat – Against The Clock

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp