Anonymous bass specialist Topdown Dialectic returns.

After last year’s critically acclaimed Topdown Dialectic, the mysterious Topdown Dialectic has announced another collection of dub techno experiments, Vol. 2.

Due for release again on the Peak Oil imprint, the album is “sourced from the same vault” as its predecessor, so if you love the slippery dubwise electronic smudges of Vladislav Delay, Jan Jelinek, Rhythm & Sound and Deepchord, this new collection should be right on point.

You can stream the unusually jazzy opening track ‘A1’ now, and the album can be pre-ordered now from Bandcamp.

Vol. 2 will be released on September 20 on limited edition vinyl and digital, via Peak Oil.

Tracklist:

01. ‘A1’

02. ‘A2’

03. ‘A3’

04. ‘A4’

05. ‘B1’

06. ‘B2’

07. ‘B3’

08. ‘B4’

