AceMo trips out on corrosive new release, Ace’s Acid

Five caustic clangers from the New York producer.

AceMo takes on acid house and techno on his new EP, fittingly titled Ace’s Acid.

The New York producer promises “5 NEW HOT TRACKS 4 THE DANCEFLOOR AND BEYOND” – listen to the whole thing below.

<a href="http://acemo.bandcamp.com/album/aces-acid-2">Ace’s Acid by AceMo</a>

The new release follows AceMoMA EP, his collaborative project with MoMa Ready that was released last month, and All My Life, one of our very favorite releases of the year so far.

Ace’s Acid is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Ace’s Acid’

02. ‘Funky Acid’

03. ‘Freak Acid (ft. Donis)’

04. ‘Matrix Acid’

05. ‘Acid Noir’

