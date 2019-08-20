Lindstrøm announces hardware-heavy new album, On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever

By , Aug 20 2019

Photograph by: Lin Stensrud

The first time the Norwegian producer has made an album entirely with hardware.

Lindstrøm steps out from behind the computer with his sixth solo album, On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever.

The new record, which takes its name from the 1970 Barbra Streisand musical On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, was borne from a piece commissioned by Norway’s Henie Onstad Kunstsenter and marks the first time the producer has ever made an album entirely using hardware.

​“The joy of making music on actual physical objects and devices makes a lot of sense to me now”, explains Lindstrøm. “After working on a computer for over 15 years, I don’t think I’ll ever look back”.

On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever arrives via Smalltown Supersound on October 11 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album cover and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever’
02. ‘Really Deep Snow’
03. ‘Swing Low Sweet LFO’
04. ‘As If No One Is Here’

Read next: Deep Inside – August 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Prins Thomas announces new album Ambitions on Smalltown Supersound

Feb 28 2019

Prins Thomas announces new album Ambitions on Smalltown...
FACT mix 661: Kelly Lee Owens

Jul 10 2018

FACT mix 661: Kelly Lee Owens

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp