The first time the Norwegian producer has made an album entirely with hardware.
Lindstrøm steps out from behind the computer with his sixth solo album, On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever.
The new record, which takes its name from the 1970 Barbra Streisand musical On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, was borne from a piece commissioned by Norway’s Henie Onstad Kunstsenter and marks the first time the producer has ever made an album entirely using hardware.
“The joy of making music on actual physical objects and devices makes a lot of sense to me now”, explains Lindstrøm. “After working on a computer for over 15 years, I don’t think I’ll ever look back”.
On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever arrives via Smalltown Supersound on October 11 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album cover and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever’
02. ‘Really Deep Snow’
03. ‘Swing Low Sweet LFO’
04. ‘As If No One Is Here’
