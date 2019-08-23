H. Takahashi explores the plant world on new LP, Sonne und Wasser

“I wanted to express the plant that was slow, quiet, powerful, and full of vitality.”

Tokyo ambient producer H. Takahashi will return to Where To Now? next month for a new LP, Sonne und Wasser.

While Takahashi’s Raum LP for the label in 2017 explored “architectural space and energy”, this new four-track release ” turns its focus towards the lives of the plants & flowers that live amongst us”.

“I wanted to express the plant that was slow, quiet, powerful, and full of vitality,” Takahashi says. “In an attempt to express the world of one plant, the four songs that make up this album are all based on the first one, ‘Nymphaea’… The melody, chord and tone throughout become familiar, and each change of scene is expressed by subtly changing the arrangement and development of sounds.

“This is intended for when you want to feel like a plant, or as an indoor soundtrack – I want the music to be played so that it decorates the plants within a room.”

Sonne und Wasser is relased on September 27 on vinyl and digital formats. It’s available to pre-order now at Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Nymphaea’

02. ‘Pollen’

03. ‘Photosynthese’

04. ‘Wurzel’

