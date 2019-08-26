Get ready for the 2019 edition of Atonal with a look at some of the highlights from last year.
Berlin Atonal makes its glorious return for 2019 this week with a stellar lineup that includes appearances from Objekt, Amnesia Scanner, Huerco S. and Mark Lanegan & Not Waving.
In preparation for the epic five-day event check out a short film looking back at some of the highlights of last year’s edition, featuring Caterina Barbieri, Actress, Fis and more.
Berlin Atonal takes place from this Wednesday, August 28 to September 1 at the monolithic Kraftwerk. Tickets for individuals days are still available over at the Atonal website now, while a limited number of tickets will be available on the door each night of the festival.
Check out the full 2019 program, and re-visit out review of last year’s instalment, below.
Berlin Atonal 2019 lineup:
@skaeliptom + @vtss.pl
Aho Ssan
Alessandro Cortini presents Volume Massimo
Alfio Antico
Amnesia Scanner
Anne de Vries
Annelies Monsere
Aponogeton
Arthur
Avon Terror Corps DJs
Bad Tracking
Bambounou
BLEID
Buttechno
Chee Shimizu
Clara3 000
Cop Envy b2b Logic 1000
Cyprien Gaillard presents Ocean II Ocean
Cécile Beauand & Emma Loriaut
dBridge presents Black Electric
Dea Barandana
E-Saggila
Elena Colombi b2b Jon K
Engines of Empathy
Exael
Folkert de Jong
Forest Drive West
Function presents Existenz
Félicia Atkinson presents Music for Helen Frankenhaltler
Gerald Brunson
God69
Harrga
Helm
HoTzuNyen
HTRK
HXE
Hydromantic
James Ruskin
Jason Kolar
Jensen Interceptor
JK Flesh
Jorjick
Kali Malone + Rainer Kohlberger
ketia
Kinlaw & FrancoFranco
Lee Gamble
Loraine James
Mala
Marshstepper presents Deceivers of the Moments Presence
marum
Metrist
Milyakov
Mina
Mixmaster Morris
Mi†ra presents nine-sum sorcery
MY DISCO
Natalie Beridze
Nene H.presents RAU//REUE
Nervous System 2020
NikaJ
Nivhek
Nkisi presents Initiation
Nosedrip b2b Victor de Roo
Not Waving + Dark Mark
Objekt + Ezra Miller
Oceanic
Odete
Pablo’s Eye
Pavel
Perila
Photonz
Phuong Dan b2b Zozo
Rhyw + Mor Elian
Roger Hiorns
Roly Porter + MFO present Kistvaen
rRoxymore presents Face to Phase
Samuel Kerridge + Taylor Burch present The Other
Scion DJ Team (Substance & Vainqueur)
Shackleton presents Tunes of Negation
Shapednoise + Pedro Maia present Aesthesis
SHYBOI
Slow White Fall
Sofay
Soho Rezanejad presents Crow Without Mouth
Solid Blake
Sybil
SØS Gunver Ryberg
Terrence Dixon
Trevor Jackson
TRjj
Tutu
UCC Harlo
Umwelt
VIEGAS
Violet presents Bed of Roses
Vladislav Delay with AGF present Rakka
West Mineral Ltd. presents Malleable Music
Yousuke Yukimatsu
Ziúr
