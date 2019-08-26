Get ready for the 2019 edition of Atonal with a look at some of the highlights from last year.

Berlin Atonal makes its glorious return for 2019 this week with a stellar lineup that includes appearances from Objekt, Amnesia Scanner, Huerco S. and Mark Lanegan & Not Waving.

In preparation for the epic five-day event check out a short film looking back at some of the highlights of last year’s edition, featuring Caterina Barbieri, Actress, Fis and more.

Berlin Atonal takes place from this Wednesday, August 28 to September 1 at the monolithic Kraftwerk. Tickets for individuals days are still available over at the Atonal website now, while a limited number of tickets will be available on the door each night of the festival.

Check out the full 2019 program, and re-visit out review of last year’s instalment, below.

Berlin Atonal 2019 lineup:

