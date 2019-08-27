“The day has come for me to depart from the club scene to explore new horizons”.

Marie Davidson is retiring from live club music after a final gig at the Red Bull Music Festival in Montreal on September 20.

In an Instagram post, Davidson said that the day had come for her to “depart from the club scene to explore new horizons”, with the show marking her “last party playing live hardware club music”. Afrodeutsche, Kara-Lis Coverdale and Marco Passarani will also play at the event, appropriately called “Save the Last Dance for Me”.

Davidson’s announcement doesn’t come as a complete surprise: both 2016’s Adiuex De Dancefloor and last year’s Working Class Woman on Ninja Tune offered a critical take on club culture. Earlier this month she released what may be one last single for the club, featuring remixes from Soulwax and Daniel Avery.

