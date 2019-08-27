“The day has come for me to depart from the club scene to explore new horizons”.
Marie Davidson is retiring from live club music after a final gig at the Red Bull Music Festival in Montreal on September 20.
In an Instagram post, Davidson said that the day had come for her to “depart from the club scene to explore new horizons”, with the show marking her “last party playing live hardware club music”. Afrodeutsche, Kara-Lis Coverdale and Marco Passarani will also play at the event, appropriately called “Save the Last Dance for Me”.
I’ve been talking about it for a while and the day has come for me to depart from the club scene to explore new horizons. It’s with a lot of emotions that I present to you my last party playing live hardware club music which will take place in my home town, Montreal. I’m thrilled and honoured to share the stage with inspiring artists that I’ve had the chance to meet, share ideas and convictions through out the last few years. Everyone on the bill are outstanding musicians and human beings and I hope that you will be able to make it. . Sincerely. – Marie
Davidson’s announcement doesn’t come as a complete surprise: both 2016’s Adiuex De Dancefloor and last year’s Working Class Woman on Ninja Tune offered a critical take on club culture. Earlier this month she released what may be one last single for the club, featuring remixes from Soulwax and Daniel Avery.
