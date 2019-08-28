Floating Points channels UK bass on new album, Crush

By , Aug 28 2019
Crush

Photograph by: Dan Medhurst

Check out a bewitching video for new track ‘Last Bloom’ now.

Floating Points, aka producer Sam Shepherd, is back with a new album, Crush.

Crush references the UK bass scene from which Shepherd rose to prominence from in the late 2000s, and is described by the producer as “some of the most obtuse and aggressive music I’ve ever made”.

Shepherd has also announced a new live show to accompany the record, which sees the producer teaming up with Hamill Industries, the visual effects duo responsible for the hypnotic laser visuals of Floating Points’ previous tours.

According to Shepherd, the new tours’ visuals consist of “a tiny bubble with a macro lens on it being moved by frequencies by my Buchla”,  which was also the process by which the album’s cover art was created.

Crush arrives on October 18 via Ninja Tune. Check out the album artwork, tracklist and the dates for Floating Points’ new live show, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Falaise’
02. ‘Last Bloom’
03. ‘Anasickmodular’
04. ‘Requiem for CS70 and Strings’
05. ‘Karakul’
06. ‘LesAlpx’
07. ‘Bias’
08. ‘Environments’
09. ‘Birth’
10. ‘Sea-Watch’
11. ‘Apoptose Pt1’
12. ‘Apoptose Pt2’

Crush live dates:

Nov 13 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
Nov 16 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
Nov 21 – London @ Printworks

Read next: Deep Inside – August 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Floating Points shares new track, ‘LesAlpx’

Jun 18 2019

Floating Points shares new track, 'LesAlpx'
Actress teases new album on Ninja Tune, Karma and Desire

May 21 2019

Actress teases new album on Ninja Tune, Karma and Desire

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp