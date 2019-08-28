Floating Points channels UK bass on new album, Crush

Check out a bewitching video for new track ‘Last Bloom’ now.

Floating Points, aka producer Sam Shepherd, is back with a new album, Crush.

Crush references the UK bass scene from which Shepherd rose to prominence from in the late 2000s, and is described by the producer as “some of the most obtuse and aggressive music I’ve ever made”.

Shepherd has also announced a new live show to accompany the record, which sees the producer teaming up with Hamill Industries, the visual effects duo responsible for the hypnotic laser visuals of Floating Points’ previous tours.

According to Shepherd, the new tours’ visuals consist of “a tiny bubble with a macro lens on it being moved by frequencies by my Buchla”, which was also the process by which the album’s cover art was created.

Crush arrives on October 18 via Ninja Tune. Check out the album artwork, tracklist and the dates for Floating Points’ new live show, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Falaise’

02. ‘Last Bloom’

03. ‘Anasickmodular’

04. ‘Requiem for CS70 and Strings’

05. ‘Karakul’

06. ‘LesAlpx’

07. ‘Bias’

08. ‘Environments’

09. ‘Birth’

10. ‘Sea-Watch’

11. ‘Apoptose Pt1’

12. ‘Apoptose Pt2’

Crush live dates:

Nov 13 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

Nov 16 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

Nov 21 – London @ Printworks

