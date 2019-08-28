All My Heroes Are Cornballs arrives on September 13.

JPEGMAFIA has announced a new album with the help of some famous friends.

James Blake, Jeff Tweedy, Channel Tres, DJ Dahi, Kenny Beats, Injury Reserve, and many more feature in a trailer revealing that All My Heroes Are Cornballs, Peggy’s follow-up to his exceptional 2018 album Veteran, arrives on September 13 – check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1tii3TlCsc/

The announcement follows the release of ‘Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot’, which the producer and MC shared earlier this month.

