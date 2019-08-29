Function returns with new solo album, Existenz

Comprised from a series of recordings made from late 2016 to mid 2019.
Function, aka New York techno legend David Sumner, is back with Existenz, his second solo album.
Put together from a series of recordings made from late 2016 to mid 2019 and featuring collaborations with house icon Robert Owens and Sumner’s life partner Stefanie Parnow, Existenz is an exploration of religion, sexuality, trauma and healing through the lens of 1980s American cable television.
The album will be premiered live this Sunday (September 1) at Berlin Atonal. Limited tickets are available now.
Existenz arrives on November 29 via Tresor. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Function will tour throughout Europe, Georgia – as Bassiani resident, Japan, Australia and the US in support of the album – check out all those dates below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Sagittarius A (Right Ascension)’
02. ‘Pleasure Discipline’
03. ‘Ertrinken’
04. ‘Growth Cycle’ (feat. Robert Owens)
05. ‘Zahlensender’
06. ‘The Approach’
07. ‘Nylon Mood’
08. ‘Alphabet City’
09. ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’
10. ‘No Entiendes’
11. ‘Kurzstrecke’
12. ‘Golden Dawn’ (feat. Stefanie Parnow)
13. ‘Interdimensional Interference’
14. ‘Distant Paradise’
15. ‘Be’ (feat. Robert Owens)
16. ‘Vampir’
17. ‘Downtown 161’
Existenz tour dates:
1/9 – Atonal, Berlin
11/9 – Magick Bar, Rome
13/9 – Bassiani, Tbilisi
21/9 – Rural Festival, Nagano
28/9 – Vent, Tokyo
4/10 – Brown Alley, Melbourne
5/10 – Civic Underground, Sydney
11/10 – Bozidar, Ljubljana
12/10 – RB Music Festival, Istanbul
18/10 – ADE, Amsterdam
19/10 – Mutabor, Moscow
25/10 – Warehouse, Denver
26/10 – Warehouse, Los Angeles
1/11 – Basement, New York
2/11 – Flash DC, Washington DC
8/11 – Foro Normandie, Mexico City
15/11 – Culture Box, Copenhagen
16/11 – Elysia, Basel
22/11 – Bassiani, Tbilisi
29/11 – Bla, Oslo
30/11 – C12, Brussels
1/12 – OHM, Berlin
6/12 – Corsica Studios, London
7/12 – Kepler Club, Giovinazzo
27/12 – Bassiani, Tbilisi
