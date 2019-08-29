Function returns with new solo album, Existenz

Comprised from a series of recordings made from late 2016 to mid 2019.

Function, aka New York techno legend David Sumner, is back with Existenz, his second solo album.

Put together from a series of recordings made from late 2016 to mid 2019 and featuring collaborations with house icon Robert Owens and Sumner’s life partner Stefanie Parnow, Existenz is an exploration of religion, sexuality, trauma and healing through the lens of 1980s American cable television.

The album will be premiered live this Sunday (September 1) at Berlin Atonal. Limited tickets are available now.

Existenz arrives on November 29 via Tresor. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Function will tour throughout Europe, Georgia – as Bassiani resident, Japan, Australia and the US in support of the album – check out all those dates below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Sagittarius A (Right Ascension)’

02. ‘Pleasure Discipline’

03. ‘Ertrinken’

04. ‘Growth Cycle’ (feat. Robert Owens)

05. ‘Zahlensender’

06. ‘The Approach’

07. ‘Nylon Mood’

08. ‘Alphabet City’

09. ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

10. ‘No Entiendes’

11. ‘Kurzstrecke’

12. ‘Golden Dawn’ (feat. Stefanie Parnow)

13. ‘Interdimensional Interference’

14. ‘Distant Paradise’

15. ‘Be’ (feat. Robert Owens)

16. ‘Vampir’

17. ‘Downtown 161’

Existenz tour dates:

1/9 – Atonal, Berlin

11/9 – Magick Bar, Rome

13/9 – Bassiani, Tbilisi

21/9 – Rural Festival, Nagano

28/9 – Vent, Tokyo

4/10 – Brown Alley, Melbourne

5/10 – Civic Underground, Sydney

11/10 – Bozidar, Ljubljana

12/10 – RB Music Festival, Istanbul

18/10 – ADE, Amsterdam

19/10 – Mutabor, Moscow

25/10 – Warehouse, Denver

26/10 – Warehouse, Los Angeles

1/11 – Basement, New York

2/11 – Flash DC, Washington DC

8/11 – Foro Normandie, Mexico City

15/11 – Culture Box, Copenhagen

16/11 – Elysia, Basel

22/11 – Bassiani, Tbilisi

29/11 – Bla, Oslo

30/11 – C12, Brussels

1/12 – OHM, Berlin

6/12 – Corsica Studios, London

7/12 – Kepler Club, Giovinazzo

27/12 – Bassiani, Tbilisi

