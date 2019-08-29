Kanye West to release new album Jesus is King next month

By , Aug 29 2019
Portrait of Kanye West

Ok…our attention has been got.

The ever-contentious Kanye West has funneled a cryptic album announcement through his wife Kim Kardashian West’s Twitter account.

Kim posted the following tweet earlier today, which seems to reveal an album title, Jesus is King, a tracklist and a September 27 release date.

In response, Complex has offered some ad-hoc design services via their own Twitter account.

Coincidentally or not, the September 27 date would fall exactly one year after Kanye’s release date announcement for YANDHI, his hyped 2018 album which subsequently never dropped.

Keep an eye on Kim’s (or Kanye’s?) social accounts for more upcoming release info.

Read next: Jay Z and Kanye West's Watch The Throne: Exploring the songs behind the samples

