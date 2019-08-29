The iDEALIST explores industrial dub on Say Yes To No

By , Aug 29 2019
Portrait of The iDEALIST

The record features stirring vocal appearances John Duncan and Jamaican poet Nazamba.

iDEAL Recordings label head Joachim Nordwall, aka the iDEALIST, has released his first full-length experimental dub record Say Yes To No.

As Boomkat writes, “The iDEALIST naturally highlights fundamental links between dub and noise—the core principles of manipulating sound in space—with a critical blend of tactile playfulness and rigorous pressure.”

The record follows two explorative dub releases from earlier this year, Early Tactical Experiments in Techno & Dub on Industrial Coast and Inner Space Dub / The Fire of Moses Dub, made with Genesis Breyer P​-​Orridge, on Hoga Nord.

Say Yes To No is available for purchase now via Boomkat.

