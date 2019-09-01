Colin Stetson to score new Adult Swim horror anime miniseries Uzumaki

Sep 1 2019

Photograph by: Peter Gannushkin

Watch a teaser trailer now.

Adult Swim has announced a new horror anime miniseries, Uzumaki, which will feature original music from Colin Stetson.

The four-part series is based on the ’90s horror manga serial from Junji Ito and follows a group of seaside villagers plagued by a supernatural force involving spiral patterns. It’s due to air during Adult Swim’s Toonami slot in 2020. Watch a teaser trailer below.

This year, saxophonist and composer Colin Stetson scored sci-fi horror film Color Out of Space, starring Nicolas Cage and based on the H.P. Lovecraft story of the same name. In 2018, Stetson crafted the soundtrack to Ari Aster’s acclaimed horror Hereditary.

