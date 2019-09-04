DMX Krew debuts on Peggy Gou’s Gudu Records with Don’t You Wanna Play?

By , Sep 4 2019
Gudu

Photograph by: Jee-ook Choi

Listen to the bouncy ‘CJ Vibe’ now.

DMX Krew is the first signing to Peggy Gou’s recently launched Gudu Records with a new EP, Don’t You Wanna Play?

Described by the label as “four sublime tracks of charismatic electronics”, the EP features spirited hardware workouts in the classic DMX style. Listen to a bouncy house number, ‘CJ Vibe’, now.

The track arrives on the same day as the launch of Gou’s new high-end streetwear label, Kirin. To celebrate the launch she is embarking on a tour of five cities, including Seoul, Hong Kong, Moscow, London and Paris – check out the dates below.

Don’t You Wanna Play? EP arrives on October 4 via Gudu Records and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art, designed by Jee-ook Choi, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘CJ Vibe’
02. ‘DXIOO’
03. ‘Don’t You Wanna Play?’
04. ‘110 Series’

