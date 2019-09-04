Listen to the bouncy ‘CJ Vibe’ now.
DMX Krew is the first signing to Peggy Gou’s recently launched Gudu Records with a new EP, Don’t You Wanna Play?
Described by the label as “four sublime tracks of charismatic electronics”, the EP features spirited hardware workouts in the classic DMX style. Listen to a bouncy house number, ‘CJ Vibe’, now.
The track arrives on the same day as the launch of Gou’s new high-end streetwear label, Kirin. To celebrate the launch she is embarking on a tour of five cities, including Seoul, Hong Kong, Moscow, London and Paris – check out the dates below.
Don’t You Wanna Play? EP arrives on October 4 via Gudu Records and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art, designed by Jee-ook Choi, and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘CJ Vibe’
02. ‘DXIOO’
03. ‘Don’t You Wanna Play?’
04. ‘110 Series’
Coming to 5 cities to celebrate launch of KIRIN FW19 in September: @kirin_____________ 4th Seoul 🇰🇷 @boontheshop_cheongdam 5th Hong Kong 🇭🇰 @Lanecrawford 11th Moscow 🇷🇺 @kuznetskymost20 13th London 🇬🇧 @brownsfashion 25th Paris 🇫🇷 @galerieslafayettechampselysees Save the date, Join our event and come and catch me! @peggygou_
