Low Jack drops anti-nuke dancehall 7″, Virgin Traf 22 / Grass 29

More pacifist dancehall pressure from the Brittany producer.

Low Jack has followed up on Jingles du Lieu-dit, his anti-nuke dancehall EP from earlier this year, with two more pacifist dancehall anthems.

Virgin Traf 22 / Grass 29 sees the producer refining his dark and weighty take on dancehall and reggaeton even further, folding the sounds of ragga, D&B and blues into a noisy electronic concoction. Listen to ‘Grass 29’ now.

The self-released 7″ follows Riddims du Lieu-Dit and Jingles du Lieu-dit, the first two instalments in Low Jack’s anti-nuke dancehall project, as well as his highly sought-after Les Disques De La Bretagne series, which includes essential releases from Clara!, Iueke and Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement.

Virgin Traf 22 / Grass 29 is out now, via Boomkat.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from July 2019