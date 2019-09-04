MC Yallah joins forces with Debmaster for debut album, Kubali

Listen to the frazzled first single, ‘Teba Kuda Mabega’, now.

Yallah Gaudencia Mbidde, aka MC Yallah has teamed up with producer Debmaster for her debut album, Kubali.

The record marries Yallah’s intense delivery with Debmaster’s demented and distorted production style to explosive effect. Listen to the frazzled first single, ‘Teba Kuda Mabega’, now.

All 11 tracks featured on the album were recorded at Boutiq Studios, Kampala. MC Yallah will perform at this year’s Nyege Nyege Festival, which takes place from tomorrow (September 5) until Sunday (September 8) at Nile Discovery Beach in Jinja, Uganda.

Kubali arrives on September 27 via Hakuna Kulala. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘TT12’
02. ‘Kubali’
03. ‘Nasonga’
04. ‘TT32V2’
05. ‘Teda Kuba Mageba
06. ‘Sifa Leero”
07. ‘TT145’
08. ‘Balibanyoma’
09. ‘Dunia’
10. ‘Sifa Leero (Gangsta Edition)’
11. ‘TT26’

