Tony Quattro, DJ Polo and SIM remix Mina on Flight Paths Remix EP

Mina has invited four of her favorite producers from across the globe to remix tracks from her debut album.

Tony Quattro, DJ Polo, SIM and Surreal Sessions have remixed tracks from Mina’s debut album Flight Paths.

The new EP features re-tooled versions of ‘Infinity Riddim’ featuring Epic B, ‘Meu Jeito’ featuring LYZZA, ‘Major’ featuring 45DiBoss, Nané & Merca Bae, as well as the irresistible ‘One Leg’ featuring Bryte.

<a href="http://earth-kicks.bandcamp.com/album/mina-flight-paths-remix-ep">Mina – Flight Paths Remix EP by Earth Kicks</a>

Flight Paths was released earlier this year and was the inaugural release of Mina’s new label, Earth Kicks.

Flight Paths Remix EP is out now. Check out the tracklist below.

