Tony Quattro, DJ Polo and SIM remix Mina on Flight Paths Remix EP

By , Sep 4 2019
Flight Paths

Photograph by: Press

Mina has invited four of her favorite producers from across the globe to remix tracks from her debut album.

Tony Quattro, DJ Polo, SIM and Surreal Sessions have remixed tracks from Mina’s debut album Flight Paths.

The new EP features re-tooled versions of ‘Infinity Riddim’ featuring Epic B, ‘Meu Jeito’ featuring LYZZA, ‘Major’ featuring 45DiBoss, Nané & Merca Bae, as well as the irresistible ‘One Leg’ featuring Bryte.

Flight Paths was released earlier this year and was the inaugural release of Mina’s new label, Earth Kicks.

Flight Paths Remix EP is out now. Check out the tracklist below.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from July 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Mina and Bryte dance around Ghana in the ‘One Leg’ video

May 3 2019

Mina and Bryte dance around Ghana in the 'One Leg' video
Mina enlists Bryte, Lyzza, Epic B and more for debut album Flight Paths

Mar 5 2019

Mina enlists Bryte, Lyzza, Epic B and more for debut album...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp