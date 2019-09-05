Electro wunderkind 96 Back to release Issue In Surreal EP on CPU Records

By , Sep 5 2019
Issue In Surreal

Image via: Facebook

Featuring remixes from Jensen Interceptor, Happa & Jabes, Sync 24 and Volruptus.

96 Back, aka Sheffield producer Evan Majumdar-Swift, is back on CPU Records with Issue In Surreal, the follow-up to his brilliant debut album Excitable, Girl.

The eight-track double-pack features four new tracks of propulsive, elegant electro, accompanied by a suite of remixes from Sydney’s Jensen Interceptor, London’s Sync 24, Reykjavík’s Volruptus and Leeds-born, London-based troublemakers Happa & Jabes.

Excitable, Girl was released back in February, and gained a place in our list of the best albums of the year so far.

Issue In Surreal arrives on November 1, via CPU Records. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Knock Out’
02. ‘My Time Here’
03. ‘It’s Bright Out ‘
04. ‘Typeface 333’
05. ‘Knock Out (Jensen Interceptor Remix)’
06. ‘My Time Here (Happa & Jabes Remix)’
07. ‘It’s Bright Out (Sync 24 Remix) ‘
08. ‘Typeface 333 (Volruptus Remix)’

Read next: Deep Inside – August 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Happa joins forces with Shame for his “first song”, ‘Only Darkness’

Jul 24 2019

Happa joins forces with Shame for his "first song", 'Only...
Happa channels dark euphoria on new track, ‘Only Light’

Jul 3 2019

Happa channels dark euphoria on new track, 'Only Light'

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp