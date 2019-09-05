Featuring remixes from Jensen Interceptor, Happa & Jabes, Sync 24 and Volruptus.

96 Back, aka Sheffield producer Evan Majumdar-Swift, is back on CPU Records with Issue In Surreal, the follow-up to his brilliant debut album Excitable, Girl.

The eight-track double-pack features four new tracks of propulsive, elegant electro, accompanied by a suite of remixes from Sydney’s Jensen Interceptor, London’s Sync 24, Reykjavík’s Volruptus and Leeds-born, London-based troublemakers Happa & Jabes.

Excitable, Girl was released back in February, and gained a place in our list of the best albums of the year so far.

Issue In Surreal arrives on November 1, via CPU Records. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Knock Out’

02. ‘My Time Here’

03. ‘It’s Bright Out ‘

04. ‘Typeface 333’

05. ‘Knock Out (Jensen Interceptor Remix)’

06. ‘My Time Here (Happa & Jabes Remix)’

07. ‘It’s Bright Out (Sync 24 Remix) ‘

08. ‘Typeface 333 (Volruptus Remix)’

