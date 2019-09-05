Danny Brown returns with fifth studio album uknowhatimsayin¿

By , Sep 5 2019
Portrait of Danny Brown

Press photo by: Tom Keelan

A new dose of coy lyrical “comedy”.

A few months back, Danny Brown teased some details of a forthcoming album uknowhatimsayin¿, the Detroit rapper’s fifth studio record and first since 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition.

WARP has now confirmed that uknowhatimsayin¿ is set to be released on October 4 and will feature production from the iconic likes of A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, Flying Lotus and JPEGMAFIA. Appearances from Run The Jewels, Obongjayar and Blood Orange are also scattered among the album’s 10 tracks.

Brown is well-known for his ingeniously bizarre lyrical play and explains that this record is “my version of a stand-up comedy album. Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers-they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”

Watch the video for the lead single ‘Dirty Laundry’ below.

uknowhatimsayin¿ is available for preorder here. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below, as well as his upcoming tour dates.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Change Up’
02. ‘Theme Song’
03. ‘Dirty Laundry’
04. ‘3 Tearz’ [Feat. Run The Jewels]
05. ‘Belly of the Beast’ [Feat. Obongjayar]
06. ‘Savage Nomad’
07. ‘Best Life’
08. ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’
09. ‘Negro Spiritua’ [Feat. JPEGMAFIA]
10. ‘Shine’ [Feat. Blood Orange]
11. ‘Combat’

Tour dates:

Oct 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
Oct 17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Studio
Oct 18 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
Oct 19 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room and Garage
Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Oct 22 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
Oct 23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
Oct 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Oct 28 – Portland, CA @ Roseland Theater
OCt 29 – Vancouver, CA @ Vogue Theater
Oct 31 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Nov 02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Nov 03 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Nov 05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Nov 07 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
Nov 08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave 2
Nov 10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Nov 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
Nov 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Nov 15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Nov 17 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Nov 19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

Tags:

