Danny Brown returns with fifth studio album uknowhatimsayin¿

A new dose of coy lyrical “comedy”.

A few months back, Danny Brown teased some details of a forthcoming album uknowhatimsayin¿, the Detroit rapper’s fifth studio record and first since 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition.

WARP has now confirmed that uknowhatimsayin¿ is set to be released on October 4 and will feature production from the iconic likes of A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, Flying Lotus and JPEGMAFIA. Appearances from Run The Jewels, Obongjayar and Blood Orange are also scattered among the album’s 10 tracks.

Brown is well-known for his ingeniously bizarre lyrical play and explains that this record is “my version of a stand-up comedy album. Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers-they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”

Watch the video for the lead single ‘Dirty Laundry’ below.

uknowhatimsayin¿ is available for preorder here. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below, as well as his upcoming tour dates.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Change Up’

02. ‘Theme Song’

03. ‘Dirty Laundry’

04. ‘3 Tearz’ [Feat. Run The Jewels]

05. ‘Belly of the Beast’ [Feat. Obongjayar]

06. ‘Savage Nomad’

07. ‘Best Life’

08. ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’

09. ‘Negro Spiritua’ [Feat. JPEGMAFIA]

10. ‘Shine’ [Feat. Blood Orange]

11. ‘Combat’

Tour dates:

Oct 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

Oct 17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Studio

Oct 18 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

Oct 19 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room and Garage

Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct 22 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

Oct 23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Oct 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Oct 28 – Portland, CA @ Roseland Theater

OCt 29 – Vancouver, CA @ Vogue Theater

Oct 31 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Nov 02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov 03 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Nov 05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Nov 07 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

Nov 08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave 2

Nov 10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Nov 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

Nov 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Nov 15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Nov 17 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Nov 19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

