KhalilH20P collaborate with Ana López Reyes on new Posh Isolation EP

By , Sep 5 2019
Portrait of Ana López Reyes

Press photo by: Concepcion Huerta

“If you ever fall
create new beginnings.”

Denmark’s KhalilH20P (fka Khalil) follow their appearance on Posh Isolation’s Summer Storms compilation with a new collaborative EP for the Copenhagen-based label.

For Isoscele, the trio worked with Mexican-born, Brooklyn-based musician Ana López Reyes who lends her forceful vocals to lead single ‘Ferrari’, streaming below.

The group explains how “The song explores attitudes to death and Scandinavia and Mexico as its theme. The lyrics…tell the story of how López’s uncle was sent to heaven with flowers and music, not into the ground in silence.”

In the song, López Reyes’ slightly auto-tuned cries soar over hefty, broken drums before resolving into a powerful spoken word eulogy.

Isoscele is forthcoming from Posh Isolation.

Read next: Astrid Sonne abandoned classical training to become a daring new electronic experimenter

