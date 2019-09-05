Mor Elian takes on IDM and UKG with Radical Spectacular

Listen to the restless title track now.

Fever AM boss Mor Elian returns to the label with a new EP.

Radical Spectacular features three dense percussive workouts that touch upon the dance styles that the Berlin-based producer grew up listening to, including electro, IDM and UKG. Listen to the restless title track now.

The EP follows last year’s excellent Move Like Atoms, which was also released on Fever AM and featured ‘Dossgroove’, one of our favorite tracks of 2018.

The Berlin-based imprint has continued to have an excellent run of projects this year, releasing an off-the-wall two-tracker from co-founder Rhyw, Biggest Bully / Felt, and the Monument EP from Tblisi’s Gacha Bakradze.

Radical Spectacular arrives on September 30 via Fever AM. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Radical Spectacular’

B1. ‘Wave of Alienation’

B2. ‘Farewell to The Snare’

