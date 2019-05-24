Cassegrain’s Rhyw releases elastic vocal techno cut ‘Biggest Bully’ on Fever AM

A stripped-back vocal oddity from Alex Tsiridis.

The latest release on the Fever AM label run by recent FACT mixer Mor Elian and Cassegrain’s Alex Tsiridis comes from the latter under his Rhyw alias, and features two “high tensile, deconstructed club tools”. Both ‘Biggest Bully’ and ‘Felt’ experiment with vocals in strange and unexpected ways – particularly on the elastic A-side, visualized in the trippy video below.

‘Biggest Bully’/’Felt’ follows Mor Elian’s brilliant Move Like Atoms EP, which featured ‘Dossgroove’, one of FACT’s favorite tracks of 2018 – buy it from Bandcamp below.

