FKA twigs details forthcoming album, Magdalene

By , Sep 9 2019
MAGDALENE

Photograph by: Matthew Stone

She has also teased the hotly-anticipated new track, ‘holy terrain’, featuring Future.

Last week FKA twigs revealed details of her forthcoming album, Magdalene, in her first interview since 2016.

Today (September 9) Young Turks have confirmed some of those details, revealing the record’s release date, tracklist and artwork, which was designed by London-based artist Matthew Stone. twigs has also teased her hotly-anticipated collaboration with Future, ‘holy terrain’, which was produced by Skrillex and Jack Antonoff. Check out a clip below.

The artist has included a short statement along with the announcement, which reads: “I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace.”

“I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down.”

“But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene’. To her I am forever grateful”

Magdalene arrives on October 25, via Young Turks.  Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘thousand eyes’
02. ‘home with you’
03. ‘sad day’
04. ‘holy terrain’ [Feat. Future]
05. ‘mary magdalene’
06. ‘fallen alien’
07. ‘mirrored heart’
08. ‘daybed’
09. ‘cellophane’

Read next: The Rap Round-up – August 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

FKA twigs shares new Future collaboration, ‘holy terrain’

Sep 9 2019

FKA twigs shares new Future collaboration, 'holy terrain'
FKA twigs enlists Nicolas Jaar and Future for new album, Magdalene

Sep 3 2019

FKA twigs enlists Nicolas Jaar and Future for new album,...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp