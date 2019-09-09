FKA twigs details forthcoming album, Magdalene

She has also teased the hotly-anticipated new track, ‘holy terrain’, featuring Future.

Last week FKA twigs revealed details of her forthcoming album, Magdalene, in her first interview since 2016.

Today (September 9) Young Turks have confirmed some of those details, revealing the record’s release date, tracklist and artwork, which was designed by London-based artist Matthew Stone. twigs has also teased her hotly-anticipated collaboration with Future, ‘holy terrain’, which was produced by Skrillex and Jack Antonoff. Check out a clip below.

The artist has included a short statement along with the announcement, which reads: “I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace.”

“I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down.”

“But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene’. To her I am forever grateful”

Magdalene arrives on October 25, via Young Turks. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘thousand eyes’

02. ‘home with you’

03. ‘sad day’

04. ‘holy terrain’ [Feat. Future]

05. ‘mary magdalene’

06. ‘fallen alien’

07. ‘mirrored heart’

08. ‘daybed’

09. ‘cellophane’

