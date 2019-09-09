Sudan Archives announces debut album, Athena

By , Sep 9 2019
Sudan Archives

Photograph by: Alex Black

“More in your face, more confrontational”.

After sharing her new single ‘Confessions’, violinist, singer, songwriter and producer Sudan Archives has formally announced the details of her forthcoming debut album. The LP, titled Athena, is due out November 1 via Stones Throw Records.

According to a press release, Athena explores duality, a concept Sudan has long been familiar with as an identical twin, and the ways in which it has manifested throughout her life: balancing tenderness and strength, right and wrong, the relationship between God and the devil, relationship conflict and how she perceives herself versus how others perceive her. The album artwork, below, is another display of duality as she poses as a Greek goddess with her violin, showing her simultaneously at her most powerful and most vulnerable.

Producers Washed Out, Paul White and Rodaidh McDonald are some of the artists who contributed to the album. Athena follows Sudan Archive EPs Sudan Archives and The Sink, which she describes as “like a haiku of what the album is”. She further describes the full-length as “more in your face, more confrontational – and that’s also how I’ve grown as an artist. I used to be a hermit who would make beats in her bedroom, but now I’m working with other writers, producers and instrumentalists, I’ve learned how to communicate. It feels like I’m almost back in church”.

Following Athena‘s release, Sudan Archives will embark on a month-long international tour spanning the US and Europe. Find those tour dates below.

sudan archives athena artwork

Tour dates:

Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
Nov 07 – New York, NY @ Public Records
Nov 09 – Utrecht @ Le Guess Who? Festival
Nov 10 – Brussels @ AB Club
Nov 12 – Berlin @ Säalchen
Nov 13 – Cologne @ CBE
Nov 14 – Munich @ Rote Sonne
Nov 15 – Geneva @ Festival Les Créatives
Nov 16 – Paris @ Le Badaboum
Nov 19 – London @ Corsica Studios
Nov 20 – Stockholm @ Kraken
Nov 21 – Gothenburg @ Oceanen

Read next: Sudan Archives is the experimental violinist channeling ’90s R&B and Afrobeat for Stones Throw

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Sudan Archives shares new track, ‘Confessions’

Aug 28 2019

Sudan Archives shares new track, 'Confessions'
The 25 best albums of the last three months: July to September 2017

Sep 30 2017

The 25 best albums of the last three months: July to September...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp