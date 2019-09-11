Jacques Greene announces second album, Dawn Chorus

Listen to a gauzy new track, ‘Do It Without You’, now.

Developing the hazy post-club sentiments of last year’s Fever Focus EP, Jacques Greene is back on LuckyMe with a new album.

Produced both in Greene’s home in Toronto and in Hudson Mohawke’s LA studio, Dawn Chorus sees the producer collaborating with film composer Brian Reitzell, avant-cellist Oliver Coates and cloud rap pioneer Clams Casino. Vocal contributions from Julianna Barwick, Cadence Weapon, Ebhoni and Rochelle Jordan also feature throughout the record.

The album serves as a follow-up to the producer’s debut album Feel Infinite, which was released back in 2017. Earlier this year he dropped the track ‘Night Service’, featuring rapper Cadence Weapon.

Dawn Chorus arrives on October 18 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Serenity’

02. ‘Drop Location’

03. ‘Do It Without You’

04. ‘Night Service’

05. ‘Sel’

06. ‘Let Go’

07. ‘For Love’

08. ‘Sibling’

09. ‘Whenever’

10. ‘Understand’

11. ‘Distance’

12. ‘Stars’

