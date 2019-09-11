Nightwave shares ‘The Journey’ video ahead of new EP

A dance-filled visual to showcase the “many ways of seeing, hearing, dancing and being”.

Glaswegian producer Nightwave has shared a new music video for the title track of her upcoming EP, The Journey.

The visual is a dusky, psychedelic haze that captures the song’s serene but intense energy, as a small cast of dancers lose themselves in the moment of self-expression at places such as the beach and in a field. Thyra Dragseth, who directed the video, was influenced by “intuition, an immediate response to rhythm, in settings that are somewhat untypical for electronic dance music”, according to the video’s description.

Dragseth elaborated: “The body moves between organic flows to more mechanical movements, as the music does too. Shifting rapidly between night, day, darkness, picturesque landscapes and twisted landscapes as to show the many ways of seeing, hearing, dancing and being”. Watch it below.

Nightwave’s The Journey EP arrives on September 27 via Musar. Pre-order it here.

