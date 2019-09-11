Sleep D to release debut album Rebel Force on Incienso

The Australian duo are next up on Anthony Naples and Jenny Slattery’s imprint.

Butter Sessions bosses Maryos Syawish and Corey Kikos, aka Sleep D, will release their debut album, Rebel Force, on the impeccable Incienso.

The first track to be shared from the album, ‘Central’, sounds like waking up from a K-hole in the middle of a particularly vibey bush doof. Suffice it to say, we’re excited.

The album follows the duo’s U+Zone 12″, which was released back in January on Butter Sessions.

Rebel Force arrives on October 18, via Incienso. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Red Rock (IV Mix)’

02. ‘Central’

03. ‘Danza Mart’

04. ‘Twin Turbo’

05. ‘Jazz’

06. ‘Fade Away’

07. ‘Reggatron’

08. ‘Special Sector’

09. ‘Morning Sequence’ [Feat. Kuniyuki]

10. ‘Pearlescent Skyline’

Read next: Deep Inside – September 2019’s must-hear house and techno