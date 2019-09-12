9T Antiope return to eilan records with Grimace

By , Sep 12 2019
Portrait of 9T Antiope

Press photo by: Malthe Ivarsson

The Paris-based, Iranian duo’s second release for the French label.

9T Antiope have released their sophomore album for eilan records. Grimace follows their label debut Isthmus, which was released in early 2017.

Vocalist Sara Bigdeli Shamloo’s solemn poetry and composer Nima Aghiani’s stark, cinematic soundscapes occupy rhythmically distinct but tonally overlapping planes in order to, as the label writes, “narrate tiny bits or huge landscapes of the chaotic worlds they vision, along with their inhabitants.”

Grimace marks the duo’s third release this year following a collaboration with Siavash Amini, Harmistice, for Hallow Ground and their PTP cassette Nocebo. The album is out now.

