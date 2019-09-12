Alexandra Zakharenko (aka Perila) announces new album under Aseptic Stir alias

By , Sep 12 2019

The Russian-born, Berlin-based musician plays Sustain Release this weekend.

Alexandra Zakharenko, who mainly publishes music, mixes and radio shows under her alias Perila, will release her debut album as Aseptic Stir for Russian label Klammklang.

Many of the album’s tracks were previously released on the artist’s SoundCloud page and explore her ongoing interest in ASMR-inspired vocals and sounds that, this time around, focus heavily on bodily processes. Listen to some samples below.

Back in July, Zakharenko released her debut album as Perila, Irer Dent, on Manchester’s Sferic.

Year Of Detachment will be out on September 17 and is available for preorder here. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Pattern Ode’
02. ‘Tension Institution’
03. ‘Body Modulations’
04. ‘Appropriation Instinct’
05. ‘Acceptance Through Rejection’
06. ‘Internal Erosion’
07. ‘Pressure Limit’
08. ‘Auto Self’
09. ‘Manifest’
10. ‘Next Sharp Breath’
11. ‘Excavate’
12. ‘Mental Fat’
13. ‘Year Of Detachment’

Read next: Field recordist and ASMR auteur Jonáš Gruska hijacks electromagnetic fields to make you smile

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

New York’s kite debuts with self-titled album on local label Embalming Lately

Sep 13 2019

New York’s kite debuts with self-titled album on Embalming...
Bergsonist compiles vocal-heavy tracks on latest self-released album ص

Sep 13 2019

Bergsonist compiles vocal-heavy tracks on latest self-released...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp